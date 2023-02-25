Marquette area witches and wizards gather for ‘Yule Ball’

Marquette Alger Resolution Services threw a Harry Potter-themed fundraiser at Barrel + Beam
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area witches and wizards gathered at Barrel + Beam for a ‘Yule Ball’ celebration.

Marquette Alger Resolution Services (MARS) transformed Barrel + Beam into the magical world of Harry Potter, or the ‘Leaky Cauldron,’ for the second Yule Ball fundraiser. There were Harry Potter-themed booths, trivia, dancing and even a ‘Honeydukes’ candy shop with treats from Donckers.

MARS Executive Director Jennine Frazier said the best part of the night, aside from selling 120 tickets, was the costumes.

“We have so many wonderful things going on and the most amazing thing I think is just the wonderful costumes we have here. They’re very unique, and that is what this event is – it’s very uniquely Marquette,” said Frazier.

Proceeds will go back into the Marquette Alger Resolution Service so they can continue to help those who can’t pay for their services.

