‘I just want to thank everybody’: Marquette pizzeria holds fundraiser for family

A set up at Third Coast Pizzeria for Carson Needham
A set up at Third Coast Pizzeria for Carson Needham(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette pizzeria is helping raise funds after an NMU student died in a car crash on Sunday.

Third Coast Pizzeria is taking 20 percent of the profits raised Friday and donating it to Carson Needham’s family. The Northern Michigan University jazz band played Friday evening for diners. Third Coast Pizzeria owner Bryan French said he is happy to see everyone come out to support the Needham’s.

“We’ve had a great turn out,” French said. “I think the Needham family should be very proud with all the lives that his son has touched. I just want to thank everybody for coming out tonight and sending Carson off properly.”

Money raised will go towards funding a scholarship in Carson Needham’s name.

