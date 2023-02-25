Flint firefighter dies in the line of duty

(AP Images)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint announced Saturday evening that a firefighter died during an operation.

The city said the fire happened Saturday afternoon at the Elms Mobile Home Park on S. Dort Hwy. at 2:33 p.m.

The City of Flint identified the firefighter as 49-year-old Ricky Hill Jr. on Sunday afternoon. Officials said Hill passed away after a possible heart attack.

Hill collapsed at the scene and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the city said.

Hill was a member of the fire department for over 15 years. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

“We honor Mr. Ricky Hill Jr.’s commitment to a life of service, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family,” Mayor Sheldon Neely said. “It’s important that we honor the service of all of our first responders, as we are reminded of the dangers they face in the line of duty every day.”

The flag at city hall will be lowered to half-staff in his honor.

The city said preparations for Hill’s funeral service are being arranged.

