FDA authorizes combination flu-COVID test for home use

The FDA has authorized an at-home test that checks for both Covid and the flu.
The FDA has authorized an at-home test that checks for both Covid and the flu.(Lucira Health)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home, giving consumers an easy way to determine if a runny nose is caused by either disease.

The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home test, which can be purchased without a prescription, uses self-collected nasal swab samples and delivers results in about 30 minutes, the agency said.

While at-home COVID tests are readily available, this is the first home test for influenza A and B, commonly known as the flu. The test was granted an emergency use authorization, which facilitates the availability of “medical countermeasures” during public health emergencies.

Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, called the authorization “a major milestone in bringing greater consumer access to diagnostic tests that can be performed entirely at home.”

The agency said the test is for individuals “with signs and symptoms consistent with a respiratory tract infection” and said it can be used on children as young as 2, with adults collecting the samples.

It recommends that tests be reported to healthcare providers and cautions that there is a risk of false positive and negative results. “Individuals who test negative and continue to experience symptoms of fever, cough and-or shortness of breath may still have a respiratory infection and should seek follow-up care with their healthcare provider,” the agency said.

Citing the impact of COVID and RSV, another respiratory infection, the FDA said it “recognizes the benefits that home testing can provide” and would work to increase the number of tests available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information
The program could help nearly a third of all veterans receive benefits.
Veterans Affairs encourages those who have served to utilize PACT Act
Former West Iron County teacher arrested for delivery of marijuana to a minor
One section of an east-bound lane of US-41 is closed for a crash.
All lanes of US-41 in Marquette Township back open following minor crash

Latest News

Michigan State Police.
Whitmer budget hopes to increase number of new police officers
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony after a second day of cross-examination.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
Yevheniia, Ihor, Arkadil, and Zlata Bilan.
Ukrainian refugee family reflects on being in America for one year
Kamal Rahm, 3, of Carlsbad, enjoys the snow at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif., on...
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power