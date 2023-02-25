The Chassell VFW Post 6507 hosts fishing tournament

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The VFW Fishing Tournament in Chassell took place today.

Contestants gathered their augers and tents to see if they could catch the biggest fish. They also held a separate tournament to see which kid could snag the biggest catch. There were raffles, awards, and everyone was invited back for a big community lunch.

Tournament volunteers said that it was a beautiful day to be out on the ice.

“It’s nice to see a bunch of people out there, and one thing predominantly about this tournament is that they have been known to get some nice fish,” said Buster Roberts, VFW Fish Tournament volunteer. “Usually takes an 8-pound walleye to win. Sometimes a 40-inch northern pushing 20 pounds.”

Volunteers said the tournament has been around for nearly 20 years, and they hope to see everyone back out there next year. Keep an eye on the Chassell VFW Facebook page to see information on future tournaments.

