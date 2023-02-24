‘Spring means flowers’: Chenier’s Greenhouse prepares for opening day

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chenier’s Greenhouse is about two months away from opening day.

Ruby, the greenhouse dog, is almost as excited as the Chenier family for opening day.

“Spring means flowers and it’s a good thing to see right now with the cold, the five-degree mornings and all the snow we just had,” said co-owner Nick Chenier.

Right now, the staff at Chenier’s is planting hundreds of thousands of plants. All containers are filled with soil by a two-part machine. One part fluffs the soil and the other fills the pots.

“Most people think we do it by hand but to be more consistent and efficient, we use this two-step piece of machinery,” said Chenier.

With locations in both Gladstone and Norway, Chenier’s says it’s growing, even more, this year.

“More varieties of hanging baskets and over 50 new varieties of different types of potted plants. We’re excited to always be evolving and bringing what’s new in the industry,” said Chenier.

That growth extends beyond just the product. In October, Nick Chenier married Abbey.

“Our ceremony was in one of the greenhouses, which turned out really cool. It was a really unique environment with the flowers, and we had over 200 people that came to it,” said Chenier.

Chenier’s plans on opening at the end of April.

