Southern UP Cornhole league throws bags in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A cornhole league in Dickinson County has seen an increase in membership. Bags flew in Iron Mountain Thursday night as regional American Cornhole League (ACL) players competed in the growing sport.

ACL Regional Director Jeremy Short said membership in Dickinson County has been increasing, with about 30 players signed up for league play. He said anyone is welcome to sign up, regardless of skill level.

“In a competitive aspect, we have a set of rules we follow and board spacing and bags,” Short said. “As far as the social aspect, our local events and everything going on are the same, it is all about having a good time and having some fun.”

The group plays every Thursday at the Maxx Entertainment Complex in Iron Mountain starting at 6 p.m. CT. Registration is $15. Short said a larger regional event will be held in Hermansville in March. Updates can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

