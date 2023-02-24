A seasonal weekend is ahead

Some light lake-effect snow lingers this morning behind the winter recent winter storm. Plan some slippery and snow-covered spots Otherwise, a weak wave of energy pushes through overnight with light snow. This exits the area by midday tomorrow. Only a couple of inches is expected with this. Otherwise, the weekend will be more pleasant and quiet. Then, the active pattern returns next week. The combination of two systems will bring wet snow to the area from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. A shift in temperatures and track will cause changes to the precip type and potential timing. Stay tuned for updates. Chances of light continue through the end of next week.

Today: Lingering lake-effect snow in the north and east through the early afternoon

>Highs: Low teens west, mid to upper teens central and east

Saturday: Light snow during the morning then some clearing

>Highs: Low 20s west and north, mid 20s south and east

Sunday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 20s in the Keweenaw, mid 20s north /east, upper 20s to low 30s south

Monday: Cloudy with afternoon wet snow and a wintry mix south

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Snow through the early afternoon and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with afternoon light snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Lake effect snow early on along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s

