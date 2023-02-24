RAMBA Trail Authorities work to groom trails after heavy snowfall

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Trail authorities in Marquette County are working to keep the trails accessible after Thursday’s winter storm.

RAMBA trails in Ishpeming says it takes plenty of maintenance to keep the trails useable, especially after heavy snowfall.

The network spans about 35 miles.

RAMBA says it takes around 35 hours a week to keep the network in good condition.

The trail groomers use snowmobiles and a variety of tools to keep the trails clear.

RAMBA Trail Executive Director Danny Hill said the trails are not only for locals.

“We get a lot of people from out of town, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Illinois, that come to ride,” said Hill. “They look forward to our trails system so we try to keep it the best we can.”

The RAMBA trail system is primarily for bikers but is open to skiers and snowshoers as well.

The trailhead can be found on Division Street near Ishpeming.

