RAMBA Trail Authorities work to groom trails after heavy snowfall

Trail groomers repair a broken down snowmobile.
Trail groomers repair a broken down snowmobile.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Trail authorities in Marquette County are working to keep the trails accessible after Thursday’s winter storm.

RAMBA trails in Ishpeming says it takes plenty of maintenance to keep the trails useable, especially after heavy snowfall.

The network spans about 35 miles.

RAMBA says it takes around 35 hours a week to keep the network in good condition.

The trail groomers use snowmobiles and a variety of tools to keep the trails clear.

RAMBA Trail Executive Director Danny Hill said the trails are not only for locals.

“We get a lot of people from out of town, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Illinois, that come to ride,” said Hill. “They look forward to our trails system so we try to keep it the best we can.”

The RAMBA trail system is primarily for bikers but is open to skiers and snowshoers as well.

The trailhead can be found on Division Street near Ishpeming.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information
Former West Iron County teacher arrested for delivery of marijuana to a minor
One section of an east-bound lane of US-41 is closed for a crash.
All lanes of US-41 in Marquette Township back open following minor crash
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Federal Court grants AG Nessel request to have Court of Appeals consider sending Line 5 challenge back to state court

Latest News

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department logo
Iron County Health Department relocating to Crystal Falls
Light to occasionally moderate snow through Saturday morning before sunny breaks, seasonal...
Overnight brushing of snow before milder weekend turn Saturday
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel joins federal lawsuit seeking to preserve access to abortion medication
Clearing the snow at the base of the Pine Mountain jump
Kiwanis Ski Club shares updates ahead of Pine Mountain Continental Cup