Public forums planned to discuss proposed Marquette Social District

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette could soon be labeled as a Social District.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has scheduled two public forums to discuss the potential change. If the proposal passes, it will mean patrons could buy alcoholic beverages from licensed locations downtown, and then drink them anywhere within the commons area of the designated Social District.

The first forum will take place on Tuesday, February 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The second forum will be held Wednesday, March 1 from 11:00 a.m. until noon. Both forums will be held at the Marquette Commons.

Anyone with further questions is asked to contact the Marquette DDA. To learn more about Social District requirements or to apply for a permit, click here.

The city of Negaunee has a social district that they opened October 1.

