Overnight brushing of snow before milder weekend turn Saturday

Light to moderate snow brushes Upper Michigan late Friday night through Saturday morning by a passing Northern Plains system. Then, sunny breaks and a seasonal temperature trend fills Upper Michigan before the region’s next winter system threatens to bring wet snow, freezing rain and sleet come Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds late with light to occasionally moderate snow showers

>Lows: -0s/10 (colder inland)

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate snow showers early, then diminishing in the afternoon; seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow north early; seasonal and breezy

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Widespread wet snow and mix south; seasonal and windy

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday, Feb. 28th: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early; seasonably mild and windy

>Highs: 30

Wednesday, March 1st: Partly cloudy with isolated snow early then increasing clouds late with scattered snow showers; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated lake effect snow

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow north and east

>Highs: 20s

