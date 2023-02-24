Overnight brushing of snow before milder weekend turn Saturday
Light to occasionally moderate snow through Saturday morning before sunny breaks, seasonal temps this weekend.
Light to moderate snow brushes Upper Michigan late Friday night through Saturday morning by a passing Northern Plains system. Then, sunny breaks and a seasonal temperature trend fills Upper Michigan before the region’s next winter system threatens to bring wet snow, freezing rain and sleet come Monday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds late with light to occasionally moderate snow showers
>Lows: -0s/10 (colder inland)
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate snow showers early, then diminishing in the afternoon; seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow north early; seasonal and breezy
>Highs: 20s
Monday: Widespread wet snow and mix south; seasonal and windy
>Highs: 20s
Tuesday, Feb. 28th: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early; seasonably mild and windy
>Highs: 30
Wednesday, March 1st: Partly cloudy with isolated snow early then increasing clouds late with scattered snow showers; seasonably mild
>Highs: 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated lake effect snow
>Highs: 20s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow north and east
>Highs: 20s
