Northern Michigan University launches Asian Student Union

The union held a presentation to help students cope with culture, collective grief and post-traumatic growth
The Asian Student Union was created so all students can have a space to discuss anything...
The Asian Student Union was created so all students can have a space to discuss anything related to Asian cultures.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Asian Student Union has been created so all students can have a space to discuss anything related to Asian cultures.

A representative of the union made it known that anyone is welcome, not just people from Asian cultures.

NMU Asian Student Union representative Rev Derek Baluyut says the idea came from the remembrance area set up by the university after the recent shootings at Michigan State University.

“We wanted to address an issue regarding how students specifically can traverse through life when they’re dealing with this kind of stuff,” said Baluyut.

The Northern Michigan University Asian Student Union will be meeting next from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 17 in room 1216 of the Northern Center. More information on the union can be found on the NMU website.

