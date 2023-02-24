Northern Michigan University launches Asian Student Union

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Asian Student Union has been created so all students can have a space to discuss anything related to Asian cultures.

A representative of the union made it known that anyone is welcome, not just people from Asian cultures.

NMU Asian Student Union representative Rev Derek Baluyut says the idea came from the remembrance area set up by the university after the recent shootings at Michigan State University.

“We wanted to address an issue regarding how students specifically can traverse through life when they’re dealing with this kind of stuff,” said Baluyut.

The Northern Michigan University Asian Student Union will be meeting next from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 17 in room 1216 of the Northern Center. More information on the union can be found on the NMU website.

