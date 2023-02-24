Nonprofit looking for host families for exchange students

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of international students will come to the U.P. over the course of the school year.

Hannah Maansson is a high school senior from Sweden. She is currently studying at the L’Anse Area School District as part of the International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) nonprofit. Maansson said she considers her host family in L’Anse to be like a second family.

“My host mom is like my second mom,” Maansson said. “We are getting along very good and my host sisters are like my next sisters too. I’m very happy with the relationship.”

The ICES hopes to bring more international students to schools here next year. ICES Regional Director Lauren Scherr said it first needs to find more host families like Maansson’s.

“There are a couple of schools where we’ve got a few students and families for next year,” Scherr said. “But not anywhere near what our normal numbers are and I would love to see some more families step up and welcome students to their home.”

Scherr said the process to become a host family is much like a background check. The host family will also get a chance to learn more about the student before they arrive.

“Doing video chats online, you get to know them, and then when they come in August, it’s not like a stranger that you’re welcoming off the plane. It’s somebody that you’ve known for months and there’s more of a comfort level and a smooth transition,” Scherr said. “I’m actually hosting this fall and we just had our first zoom chat with our exchange.”

If you are interested in learning more about the ICES, you can go to their main website here. To learn about how to become a host family on their site, go here.

