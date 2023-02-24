Marquette County Road Commission combats storm

Plows work to keep Marquette County cleared of snow.
Marquette County plow.
Marquette County plow.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission has been busy keeping roads clear during this storm.

The Commission said it makes sure it is always well prepared to handle big storms. They said right now, they have a couple extra trucks out to keep up. In addition, the director of operations said they have a schedule to make sure they stay on top of it.

“We’ve got designated plow runs,” said Ross Olsen, Marquette County Road Commission director of operations. “Some are longer than others so when we get another truck, it may start on each end and meet in the middle and continue. I know there are some runs that will probably get plowed twice today if they’re on a major road such as County Road 480, M-35 and US-41. US-41 will probably get plowed four times today.”

Olsen also said he wants to remind drivers to be cautious around plows.

He says never pass a plow on the right, give yourself more time to get where you’re going and give them room to do their job.

