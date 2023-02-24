Lake Michigamme to host antique snowmobiles

(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Michigamme has seen its fair share of snowmobiles, but none quite like this. The Maple Ridge Resort is hosting its 6th antique snowmobile show.

Snowmobile aficionados from all over Michigan and Wisconsin come to show off their antique sleds. In addition to the sleds, the event will have awards, raffles, and games for the kiddos. There will also be a kiddie fun run.

The Maple Ridge Resort owner says his favorite part is seeing how many people still appreciate the antique sleds.

“It’s a different community than your average snowmobiler. It’s cool that there’s this many people that keep them running, hunt down parts and come to shows,” said Bob Haskett, Maple Ridge Resort owner.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The show will go from noon to 4 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Resort in Michigamme.

