Kiwanis Ski Club shares updates ahead of Pine Mountain Continental Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - We are one week away from the Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson Pine Mountain Continental Cup. Organizers are preparing for record-breaking attendance numbers and are asking for the community’s help.

The Kiwanis Ski Club is hard at work preparing Pine Mountain for ski jumping next week. Iron Mountain received a foot of snow already this week, with more on the way. The ski club said it creates extra work.

“We were really tight on the landing. It was looking great,” said Susie Fox, Kiwanis Ski Club operating secretary. “Now there are drifts and everything. All that snow needs to disappear. The parking lot must be plowed again and around the team buildings. Everywhere there is not supposed to be snow, we have to make it disappear.”

The 500 cement steps going up Pine Mountain also need to be shoveled. Fox said the ski club does not have the time or personnel to get it done. She is hoping the community can help.

“You can do it at your own convenience with your own shovel, throw it to the side,” Fox said. “We also have marker steps that are next to the sideboards adjacent to the landing. Those also need to be shoveled.”

Fox said clearing the steps gives spectators a better viewing experience.

“It is all about allowing the spectators the opportunity to get up close and personal with ski jumping. The cement steps are the best way to do that,” Fox said.

Fox said last year the sheriff’s office closed the Pine Mountain parking lot for safety. This year, spectators can take advantage of a shuttle service from Bay College.

“They can leave their car at Bay College,” Fox said. “They will be dropped off at the North gate of the parking lot and they can walk into their tailgate party. It will free up spaces in the lot.”

The shuttle ride costs $5, but Fox said those who use it will receive $40 worth of coupons to area restaurants. The shuttle service will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT and will have return rides to Bay College from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT

The ski club said spectators will see more than 40 jumpers from 7 countries next week. Finland was expected to join the competition, but Fox said it did not send a team this year. There will be official trial jumps on Friday, two competitions on Saturday, and one competition on Sunday.

Community members can get to know them at Pine Mountain’s “Meet the Jumpers” Business After Hours next Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. This is the first time the event has been held since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.