Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra concert to include world premiere on Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Violist Debbie Carlson is a featured soloist Saturday night with the Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra (KSO).

The KSO is performing the world premiere of ‘Plein Air,’ a viola concerto by Marquette Composer Griffin Candey. The premiere is made possible by the generosity of John and Pauline Kiltinen.

“I hear from both Griffin Candey, who is the composer, and from Debbie Carlson who knows it now because she’s played it and practiced,” said Kiltinen. “So, I know that from both Candey and Carlson that it’s a good piece. It’s a piece that will stand well in the repertoire.”

Kiltinen said she and her husband have commissioned several pieces of classical music in their lives. They said the reason is that it’s an enjoyable thing to do.

“We get to hear this beautiful music and it’s brand new and it’s going to be around forever and it’s a way to leave your mark on society I suppose,” Kiltinen explained.

Carlson also stated that the solo repertoire for viola is very small. Violists often borrow pieces composed for other instruments. Saturday’s piece is unique because it was actually written for the viola.

“I was hoping for a piece that was pleasing to the ear enjoyable to play and will stand the test of time,” said Carlson.

Carlson expressed that everyone who is able should attend Saturday because there’s only one world premiere for a piece of music. She also said without the Kiltinens, this piece wouldn’t exist.

“I’m just so honored to be able to perform this piece and I am so very thankful to John and Pauline Kiltinen for their amazing generous support,” said Carlson.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Rosza Center in Houghton.

Adult tickets are $19 each, children under 18 are $5 and tickets are free for Michigan Tech Students.

