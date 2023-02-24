Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 39-year-old man.

According to the IMPD, Ian Clinton Goldi left his apartment on Jan. 27 in Iron Mountain and has not returned since. He was last seen Jan. 29 at the Quality Inn of Escanaba.

The family said it is out of the ordinary for Goldi to go missing, and they are concerned for his well being.

Goldi’s cousin, Jessica Tatrow, said just before Goldi went missing, he was on his way to visit family in the Garden Peninsula. Tatrow said on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28, Goldi texted his mother and asked if she could have a pizza delivered to his room at the Quality Inn in Escanaba because a hold had been put on his card after a visit to the Bark River Casino.

She said on on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 29, Goldi then texted his son to say that he had a ride down to the Garden Peninsula, where he planned to meet his family for dinner and spend a couple of days with them. However, he never made it and that was the last time the family heard from him.

Goldi’s family said he grew up in the Garden Peninsula and then lived in Escanaba for more than 20 years, before moving to Iron Mountain. For that reason, the IMPD said while it is the lead investigating agency, they are being assisted by the Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Hannahville Police Department, and the Escanaba Public Safety Department.

The IMPD asks anyone with information regarding Goldi’s location please contact the department at 906-774-1234.

