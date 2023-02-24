Iron County Health Department relocating to Crystal Falls

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD), Iron County office will be relocating to Crystal Falls.

The new location will be 1374 Commercial Avenue, Crystal Falls, MI. The Health Department wants to be able to provide a professional building for its clients and staff.

The move is expected to occur in the Spring of 2023.

