Iron County Health Department relocating to Crystal Falls

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department logo
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department logo(DIDHD)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD), Iron County office will be relocating to Crystal Falls.

The new location will be 1374 Commercial Avenue, Crystal Falls, MI. The Health Department wants to be able to provide a professional building for its clients and staff.

The move is expected to occur in the Spring of 2023.

