Gov. Whitmer signs bill to invest in school meals, safety

Education bill aims to expand program funding and will support special education.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).(WLUC/State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation which aims to invest in special education, student meals and safe schools.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 8 into law. The bill allocates funds for school breakfast programs and supports special education. The law also sets aside federal resources to promote safe, healthy learning environments by investing in violence and bullying prevention.

“Every kid in every district deserves to feel safe and supported in school, and I am proud to sign a bill that will make investments to improve every student’s in-class experience,” said Governor Whitmer. “This supplemental helps provide breakfast at school, supports special education, and enhances campus safety by funding efforts to address violence and bullying.”

Senate Bill 8 will increase the School Breakfast Program budget by $500,000 and expand special education costs by $45.1 million. In addition, the bill provisions a one-time $27.9 million federal grant to establish safer and healthier learning environments, and to prevent and respond to acts of bullying, violence, and hate.

Whitmer said this bill aims to make investments to support the success of Michigan students and teachers, improve the quality of students’ education, better the health of students and expand opportunity for families and communities.

Senate Bill 8 was sponsored by State Senator Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, and a copy can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
Former West Iron County teacher arrested for delivery of marijuana to a minor
One section of an east-bound lane of US-41 is closed for a crash.
All lanes of US-41 in Marquette Township back open following minor crash
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Federal Court grants AG Nessel request to have Court of Appeals consider sending Line 5 challenge back to state court

Latest News

Chenier's Greenhouse in Gladstone.
‘Spring means flowers’: Chenier’s Greenhouse prepares for opening day
Lake Michigamme to host antique snowmobiles
Pendants for Yellow Dog Watershed Reserve (left) and U.P. Land Conservancy (right) are still...
Beth Millner Jewelry accepting applications for Pendant Fundraiser Program
Restaurants prepare for Escanaba’s first restaurant week
Restaurants prepare for Escanaba’s first restaurant week