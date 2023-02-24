Gov. Whitmer signs bill to invest in school meals, safety

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation which aims to invest in special education, student meals and safe schools.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 8 into law. The bill allocates funds for school breakfast programs and supports special education. The law also sets aside federal resources to promote safe, healthy learning environments by investing in violence and bullying prevention.

“Every kid in every district deserves to feel safe and supported in school, and I am proud to sign a bill that will make investments to improve every student’s in-class experience,” said Governor Whitmer. “This supplemental helps provide breakfast at school, supports special education, and enhances campus safety by funding efforts to address violence and bullying.”

Senate Bill 8 will increase the School Breakfast Program budget by $500,000 and expand special education costs by $45.1 million. In addition, the bill provisions a one-time $27.9 million federal grant to establish safer and healthier learning environments, and to prevent and respond to acts of bullying, violence, and hate.

Whitmer said this bill aims to make investments to support the success of Michigan students and teachers, improve the quality of students’ education, better the health of students and expand opportunity for families and communities.

Senate Bill 8 was sponsored by State Senator Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, and a copy can be found here.

