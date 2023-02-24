February 23rd, 2023 Winter Storm Wrap Up

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A strong storm system lifted out of the Central Plains through the Lower Peninsula on Wednesday through Thursday. It brought ice accumulations of around 0.75″ to some areas downstate and southern Wisconsin. Plus, high snow amounts in Northern Wisconsin and through the U.P. Widespread fluffy snow moved in early Thursday morning. The highest snowfall amounts ranged from a foot of snow to 22.0″ in some places in the Central U.P. Here’s a recap of the winter storm.

