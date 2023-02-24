Dewdrop Family Restaurant receives remodel

New floors at the Dewdrop in Gladstone.
New floors at the Dewdrop in Gladstone.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dewdrop Family Restaurant in Gladstone just finished a remodel. The restaurant features new flooring, new paint and a men’s bathroom facelift.

This is something the owner has wanted to do since she bought it.

Construction was completed by a new small business called RM Construction. The owner, Nicholas Jacques, laid the wood floors with help from the Dewdrop staff.

“We revamped our menu as well. All the items are still the same, it’s just a new look. That way, you can still come in and get your favorite foods, but the menus are going to mimic the decor and flooring in here now. It’s a lot more modern,” said Amanda Phillips, the owner of the Dewdrop.

Starting Memorial Day, the Dewdrop will have a live band on the patio. The bands will change every month.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
Former West Iron County teacher arrested for delivery of marijuana to a minor
One section of an east-bound lane of US-41 is closed for a crash.
All lanes of US-41 in Marquette Township back open following minor crash
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Federal Court grants AG Nessel request to have Court of Appeals consider sending Line 5 challenge back to state court

Latest News

Chenier's Greenhouse in Gladstone.
‘Spring means flowers’: Chenier’s Greenhouse prepares for opening day
Lake Michigamme to host antique snowmobiles
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to invest in school meals, safety
Pendants for Yellow Dog Watershed Reserve (left) and U.P. Land Conservancy (right) are still...
Beth Millner Jewelry accepting applications for Pendant Fundraiser Program