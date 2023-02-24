Dewdrop Family Restaurant receives remodel

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dewdrop Family Restaurant in Gladstone just finished a remodel. The restaurant features new flooring, new paint and a men’s bathroom facelift.

This is something the owner has wanted to do since she bought it.

Construction was completed by a new small business called RM Construction. The owner, Nicholas Jacques, laid the wood floors with help from the Dewdrop staff.

“We revamped our menu as well. All the items are still the same, it’s just a new look. That way, you can still come in and get your favorite foods, but the menus are going to mimic the decor and flooring in here now. It’s a lot more modern,” said Amanda Phillips, the owner of the Dewdrop.

Starting Memorial Day, the Dewdrop will have a live band on the patio. The bands will change every month.

