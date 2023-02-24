Debut of Marquette’s Got Talent

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, February 23 was the debut showing of Marquette’s Got Talent.

16 performers aged 5 to 17 gathered at Kaufman Auditorium to show their stuff. There were dancers, musicians, acrobats and vocalists. Each contestant answered the judges’ questions before they performed and announced an organization they chose to support before their performance.

The director of Marquette’s Got Talent says she was excited to see the acts and to hear what the judges thought.

“We have three judges, and the judges will be giving out some individual awards that they choose on their own,” said Janna Benedict, Marquette’s Got Talent director. “They’ll also be collaborating for some overall awards, and there’ll be one top first place winner, and that will be a cash prize.”

The first-place prize went to Harry Jilbert for singing and playing the piano. Second went to vocalist Rachel Hay, and third went to Wyatt Kulick for singing and playing the piano.

