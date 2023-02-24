Beth Millner Jewelry accepting applications for Pendant Fundraiser Program

Pendants for Yellow Dog Watershed Reserve (left) and U.P. Land Conservancy (right) are still...
Pendants for Yellow Dog Watershed Reserve (left) and U.P. Land Conservancy (right) are still for sale(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. jewelry shop is looking for nonprofits to participate in its annual fundraiser.

Beth Millner Jewelry in Marquette is accepting applications for its Pendant Fundraiser Program. Any nonprofit in the Upper Peninsula is welcome to apply. The store will create a pendant featuring the organization. For every pendant sold, the organization will then receive $50.

The store says it’s proud to support the Upper Peninsula.

“It’s a really great way for us to give back to the community,” said Jane Villanueva, Beth Millner Jewelry manager. “To date, our fundraiser programs have raised over $50,000 for nonprofits in the Upper Peninsula. That’s just a really big part of our business ethos – to give back to the community.”

The application deadline is March 31. Organizations can apply here.

