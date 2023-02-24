AG Nessel joins federal lawsuit seeking to preserve access to abortion medication

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined an 11-state coalition in a federal lawsuit intended to preserve access to abortion medication.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that her department is joining a coalition of 11 other states in a new federal lawsuit out of Washington in which Plaintiffs are motioning for a preliminary injunction to preserve access to the reproductive healthcare medication Mifepristone.

Mifepristone passed through the FDA’s approval process in 2000. Since then, the drug and has shown no significant dangers with over 5.6 million users in the last 23 years. Nessel said Mifepristone is considered statistically safer than many common over-the-counter medications, such as Tylenol and Aspirin.

The coalition is requesting that the court stop the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) from applying a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) process to patients being prescribed mifepristone. They also ask the court to stop the FDA hindering the availability of Mifepristone.

“This is just one example of the unprecedented threats to reproductive healthcare being faced by women across our country in the wake of Dobbs,” Nessel said. “Mifepristone has been in use for over two decades without issue, but anti-choice groups have taken this period of uncertainty as an opportunity to obstruct safe and legal medical care – regardless of the risk it poses to residents’ health and wellbeing. Their actions cannot be allowed to stand.”

According to the coalition, the procedural requirements of this potential REMS classification would impose a burden on states, providers, pharmacies and patients which serves no real medical purpose. The coalition said in addition to the cost of procedural abortion care when compared to the cost of medication, states also stand to suffer from increased administrative fees and the loss of federal funding.

