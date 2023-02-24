Adam Carpenter, Blaine McQuinn play new single on UMT

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand got a little help from one of their favorite musicians for their latest single. ‘Gonna Be Alright’ was released February 24 and features fiddler Blaine McQuinn.

Adam and Blaine joined TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson and special guest co-host Steve Asplund to talk about the collaboration, play the new track and unveil what’s next. Hint: It features Bigfoot, and they offer up a little teaser in the last segment.

Download and check out all of the ACUH’s music on your favorite streaming platform, or click here to check out their website and all they have going on, including upcoming performances!

ACUH slow things down a bit for new single and take listeners on an emotional rollercoaster

The new track is available on all streaming platforms and on ACUH906.com

Adam and Blaine play a bit of the next song to be release, 'Walking with Bigfoot'

