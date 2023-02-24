Adam Carpenter, Blaine McQuinn play new single on UMT

‘Gonna Be Alright’ was released February 24 and is available on all streaming platforms
Asplund says retirement means making a to-do list, and then throwing it away
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand got a little help from one of their favorite musicians for their latest single. ‘Gonna Be Alright’ was released February 24 and features fiddler Blaine McQuinn.

Adam and Blaine joined TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson and special guest co-host Steve Asplund to talk about the collaboration, play the new track and unveil what’s next. Hint: It features Bigfoot, and they offer up a little teaser in the last segment.

Download and check out all of the ACUH’s music on your favorite streaming platform, or click here to check out their website and all they have going on, including upcoming performances!

ACUH slow things down a bit for new single and take listeners on an emotional rollercoaster
The new track is available on all streaming platforms and on ACUH906.com
Adam and Blaine play a bit of the next song to be release, 'Walking with Bigfoot'

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
Former West Iron County teacher arrested for delivery of marijuana to a minor
One section of an east-bound lane of US-41 is closed for a crash.
All lanes of US-41 in Marquette Township back open following minor crash
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Federal Court grants AG Nessel request to have Court of Appeals consider sending Line 5 challenge back to state court

Latest News

Discovering 01102022
Discovering 01102022
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information
The new ACUH track is available on all streaming platforms
UMT Episode 234, Part 3 - Adam Carpenter & Blaine McQuinn play 'Gonna Be Alright'
UMT Episode 234, Part 2 - The inspiration behind ACUH's newest single, 'Gonna Be Alright'
UMT Episode 234, Part 2 - The inspiration behind ACUH's newest single, 'Gonna Be Alright'