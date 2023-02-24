2 arrested on meth charges in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A man and woman, both 36-years-old from Atlantic Mine, MI, have been arrested for delivery of meth.

On Feb. 21, 2023, following a six-month investigation, detectives from UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) arrested Michael Statler and Arleen Statler on three counts each for Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony.

UPSET detectives conducted numerous undercover drug purchases from the Statler’s over the past six months which led to a traffic stop on Feb. 19 in Delta County by troopers from the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team.

During a search of the vehicle Michael Statler was driving, troopers recovered methamphetamine and a loaded handgun from Arleen Statler.

She was lodged in the Delta County Jail for Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony Firearm. Michael Statler was arrested for a Personal Protection Order (PPO) violation and later transported to the Houghton County Jail.

After getting a search warrant, on Feb. 19, 2023, detectives searched a residence on Asumaa Rd in Atlantic Mine, MI. Detectives seized methamphetamine, digital scales, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia. Detectives also seized five handguns and thirteen long guns during the search.

Michael Statler was arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County on February 22nd and bond was set at $50,000. Arleen Statler was arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County on February 22nd and bound was set at $25,000.

UPSET was assisted by the MSP-Hometown Security Team, Delta County Sheriff K-9, Houghton County Sheriff, MSP-Calumet Post, Michigan DHS and ATF.

