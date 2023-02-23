WLUC to launch TV6 Investigates

NEGAUNEE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - WLUC-TV6 has announced the addition of a brand-new investigative reporting franchise beginning in March.

TV6 Investigates will be a recurring series involving investigative reports of local issues that affect communities and viewers in Upper Michigan.

TV6 Investigates will dig deep into local issues and allow reporters to give more information and a wider perspective on stories that viewers are concerned about. TV6 viewers will be able to participate by submitting tips and story ideas on the TV6 Investigates page at UpperMichigansSource.com

TV6 General Manager Rick Rhoades says the addition is part of a long-term vision for growth and commitment to the community.

“TV6 Investigates is an opportunity for TV6 to take a more comprehensive look at the stories that are important to the communities we serve. This level of journalism and storytelling has never been done in our local area and we are excited to bring these stories and series to the people of Upper Michigan,” said Rhodes.

Rhoades also states that TV6 Investigates will be done thoroughly and responsibly.

“This will not be ‘gotcha’ journalism. TV6 Investigates will be local journalism at its finest, and will be conducted responsibly, ethically, and legally,” Rhodes added.

TV6 News Director Andrew LaCombe says that he is excited to pioneer an investigative journalism effort that will be the first of its kind in Upper Michigan.

“I’m looking forward to working with our talented team of journalists and providing viewers the most in-depth, comprehensive coverage in the market,” LaCombe said.

TV6 Investigates will officially launch Wednesday, March 1 during the TV6 Early News at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT.

