Winter storm to wind down Friday, with sunny breaks for some

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Moderate to heavy snow continues especially along the Lake Superior shore tonight as the lake effect transition begins from Lake Superior. Powdery, fluffy snow to continue drifting and being blown around by a persistent north to northeast wind. Friday, travel conditions gradually improve with snow diminishing to flurries towards the evening -- mainly along the Lake Superior shore as southern counties could enjoy more sunny breaks during the day.

We’ll have some light snow early Saturday morning by a passing Northern Plains system, then snow and clouds gradually clear out by Sunday.

Tonight: Moderate to heavy snow mainly north, tapering off over the south central U.P.; blowing snow; blustery

>Lows: -0s/0s (colder inland)

Friday: Mostly cloudy north and partly sunny south; lingering snow showers in the north and east diminishing to flurries by evening

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Light to occasionally moderate snow showers and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow north early; seasonal

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Widespread wet snow and mix south; windy

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday, Feb. 28th: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow; windy

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday, March 1st: Partly cloudy with isolated snow early then increasing clouds late with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.