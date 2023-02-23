WINTER STORM: Widespread snow continues with travel concerns

A winter storm is bringing widespread powdery snow across the area. Intensity is expected to increase during the morning. Then, the main swath moves out around mid-afternoon and a transition to lake-effect snow occurs along the northeast wind belts. Travel conditions will be more hazardous during the morning when wind gusts will likely be the highest from 25-35mph. This will result in blowing snow and poor visibility at times. Drive carefully! Snow amounts for the remainder of this storm through tomorrow will range 7-9″ in the extreme west/east, 10-12″ in the central, and locally 16″+ in the higher elevations of Marquette county. Looking ahead to the weekend, a small disturbance brings light snow early Saturday morning. Otherwise, we could be dealing with our next system Monday afternoon. As of now, it’ll bring wet snow during the afternoon with a mixture in the south. Stay tuned for changes.

Today: Widespread snow transitioning to lake effect during the afternoon in the north

>Highs: Low to mid teens west, mid to upper teens east

Friday: Morning lake effect snow north

>Highs: Low teens west, mid-teens east

Saturday: Morning light snow with afternoon clearing

>Hughs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow

>Highs: Upper 20s, low 30s south

Monday: Afternoonwet snow with a mixture in the south

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Morning widespread snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Gradual clearing with isolated snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

