Veteran’s Affairs encourages those who have served to utilize PACT Act

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new veteran’s affairs program could help nearly a third of U.S. veterans and their families.

The Pact Act program provides help to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances from the Vietnam, Gulf War and the post-9/11 era. Including some of the 25,000 veterans in the U.P.

“We know that over time we have seen the impact and the cost of war on our service members and their families as they deal with a variety of ailments that were not appropriately covered by the VA, and the PACT Act was designed to remedy much of that issue,” Michigan Veteran’s Affairs Agency Director Adam Hollier said.

For post-9/11 veterans, the act extended the period they must enroll in VA health care from five years post-discharge to ten.

The act also created a one-year open enrollment period for those who served prior to 9/11. That ends in October. “We have a lot of service members that we are not able to reach because you live in a small town, or you are the only person that connects with them,” Hollier said.” Please go say hi to them, please go connect with them and encourage them to take advantage of the benefits they have earned.”

The PACT Act also includes assistance for family members. Houghton County Veterans Service Officer Joseph Battisfore says in his county the act is already helping out some of the county’s 2,300 veterans.

“We have a lot of things that are still pending, but we have seen some of those claims adjudicated already and just being life-changing for veterans and their spouses,” Battisfore said.

To begin the process, you need to do an initial screening with the VA. To find a VA facility near you visit the Michigan Veteran’s Affairs website and put in your zip code.

