Upper Michigan residents continue to support Ukraine one year later

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan residents are continuing to find ways to support Ukrainians.

This comes as Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tiffany Ampe and her family are gearing up right now for their seventh trip to Ukraine.

“We’ll be taking primarily medical supplies for civilians into Ukraine. We’ll leave on March 2, and we’ll be volunteering for more than a week there,” Ampe said.

TV6 first introduced you to the Ampes last April when they began accepting donations to deliver Ukraine medical supplies. The Marquette family has felt a connection to Ukraine since adopting two of their sons from the country.

Ampe said in the past year, her family has sent more than $50,000 worth of supplies through fundraising.

“We’ve helped various orphanages and hospitals and even physicians who are setting up primary care clinics who have fled the east and are now working to make new places for healthcare,” Ampe said.

Ampe adds that anyone can help, whether it’s by donating medical supplies or demonstrating support.

“I think that being aware and continuing to stand in solidarity, hoping that the war will end, and sending letters of support are helpful,” Ampe said.

Meanwhile, the Houghton-based organization Yoopers for Ukraine continues its work to ensure people here don’t forget what’s happening overseas.

“One of the things we do is stand outside with our signs and placards and wear yellow and blue to show support for Ukraine. These little things seem small but they are monumental,” said Yooper for Ukraine Co-Founder Nadija Packauskas.

And with every event, the group shares photos directly with people in Ukraine.

“We receive responses immediately from children that are in bunkers, soldiers on the front line. They say thank you for not forgetting about us,” Packauskas said.

Yoopers for Ukraine will hold a vigil Friday at the portage lake lift bridge at 6 p.m.

If you would like to donate medical supplies, you can drop them off at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Marquette, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Saint Joseph Catholic Church, both in Ishpeming.

