Start the Cycle to raffle mountain bikes at Marquette Trails Fest

(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle will be raffling off two mountain bikes valued at nearly 19 thousand dollars total at Marquette Trails Fest.

Start the Cycle is a non-profit organization that brings kids ages 12 to 17 out onto the trails. The organization provides everything participating kids need to get into the sport and teaches them how to fix their bikes. Once they’re done, the kids are able to keep everything.

The organization’s Executive director says the raffle helps with the costs of the program.

“[It] takes the financial burden off fundraising. People want the bikes, and we provide that,” said Laura McDonald, Start the Cycle executive director. “In return, we can give all of that – one hundred percent goes back into the kids. Our organization is 100% volunteer.”

Drawings will take place between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 25 at the Marquette Trails Fest.

