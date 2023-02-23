Paint a picture with MK

Enjoy a relaxing show and learn how to paint a beautiful sunset
Cold water immersion therapy, 4-day work weeks, big red boots, and an emotional return to the Breslin Center.
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tia and Elizabeth are back in the studio after a four-show change up while Elizabeth was on vacation. And what a way to return - with a relaxing painting project. The co-hosts of Upper Michigan Today get a lesson from TV6′s digital content manager MK DiVirgilio on painting a sunset.

Upper Michigan Today practices meditation in the form of painting.
Upper Michigan Today unwinds with a painting party.
Upper Michigan Today unwinds with a painting party.

