Paint a picture with MK
Enjoy a relaxing show and learn how to paint a beautiful sunset
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tia and Elizabeth are back in the studio after a four-show change up while Elizabeth was on vacation. And what a way to return - with a relaxing painting project. The co-hosts of Upper Michigan Today get a lesson from TV6′s digital content manager MK DiVirgilio on painting a sunset.
