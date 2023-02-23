NMU art students showcase & sell artwork at Ore Dock Brewing Company

Handmade buttons made by nmu students.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday night, Northern Michigan University (NMU) art students showcased and sold their handmade artwork to the community at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette.

NMU has done this shop for years to give students a chance to learn how to market and sell their art. The artists included jewelers, painters, photographers, printmakers and woodworkers. NMU Art Director Delaney Pickett said this is a great opportunity for many reasons.

“Learning how to price your work is always a struggle,” said Pickett. “As a beginning artist, you never know what to put when it comes to a price. This a good experience to see what prices people are willing to pay and it’s nice to have the community around you to help you out so you’re not underselling your work either.”

14 artists learned how to use people skills to show people why their art should be purchased, and the next pop-up art event is on April 6th at the same time and same place.

