National Weather Service in Negaunee Township sets daily snowfall record

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township received 16.7 inches of snow on Thursday, breaking the previous February 23 record of 6 inches of snow, set in 1990.

This adds up to a two-day total of 23.1 inches of snow in Negaunee Township.

Records for the National Weather Service in Negaunee Township date back to 1961.

Some of the other highest reported totals across Upper Michigan for February 23, 2023, include 14 inches in Palmer, 13 inches in Forsyth Township, 12.5 inches in Sagola and 12 inches in Sands Township.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.