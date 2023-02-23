Michigan Tech University hosts hundreds of employers and students at Spring Career Fair

By Colin Jackson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Approximately 233 employers flocked to Michigan Tech University (MTU) on Wednesday for the university’s annual spring career fair.

According to MTU Director of Career Services Jenna Lane, it may be the largest number of registered employers to attend the fair in the university’s history.

“Some of them bring two, three, four, up to six, even eight recruiters,” said Lane. “So, there’s probably a thousand recruiters here today, and there will be thousands of students here as well.”

Lane also pointed out how important the fair is to help propel students into their future careers.

“Many students want to get connected and start working and launch their careers right after graduation,” continued Lane. “Today, there will be lots of recruiters seeking potential interns or co-op students, as well as full-time employees.”

Several recruiters at the fair were once MTU students themselves.

This includes Brett Sabourin, an electrical engineering manager for Howmet Aerospace Inc., who graduated from MTU in 1993.

“We have, you, know, a good percentage of our engineering workforce that has come from Michigan Tech in the past,” said Sabourin. “It’s a great school for material science and other engineering degrees that we use at our business.”

A company with 20,000 employees, Howmet focuses on manufacturing components for turbines on jet engines and industrial gas turbines.

Sabourin noted the company comes up to MTU’s career fairs every year, looking for students to fill various company positions.

He adds that now is an especially good time to do this, due to the current growth in the aerospace industry coming out of the pandemic.

“We had a slow period when the airlines weren’t flying,” added Sabourin. “We maintained business, but it’s on a steep incline now to try and catch up, because all of the aero manufacturers are trying to make engines that are more efficient, and we’re right in the mix of that business. So, we have a high need for a lot of different engineering disciplines.”

