The Marvelous Wonderettes return to Escanaba in 'Dream On'

The Marvelous Wonderettes performing on stage.
The Marvelous Wonderettes performing on stage.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Updated: 22 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marvelous Wonderettes are back in Escanaba with a show opening Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Players de Noc is performing “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On.” This is the third Marvelous Wonderettes show, but you don’t need to know the story of the previous two to enjoy this one.

The story starts in the 1960s with the retirement of a high school teacher and ends in the 70s. All music in the show is from those eras.

“It’s just wonderful music,” said Lynn Soderberg, the director of the show. “It’s a very funny show, something to certainly bring people’s spirits up in the middle of a cold winter.”

Tickets are $16 a person. You can buy tickets for the event at the Bonifas Arts Center, the Delta County Chamber of Commerce or online here.

