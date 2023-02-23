Marquette Women’s Center begins search for executive director

The Marquette Women's Center is looking to fill their executive director position. The Women's Center provides services to survivors of sexual and domestic violence.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The search is on for a new full-time executive director at the Marquette Women’s Center.

The Marquette Women’s Center is looking to fill its executive director position after Beth Casady retired from the position in December. The Women’s Center provides services to survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

The Women’s Center’s interim executive director said the position is a vital part of the operations at the center.

“They really oversee day-to-day operations and everything we do here at the agency, they also are the liaison for the community, between the agency, community partners and the board of directors,” said Hannah Holma, Marquette Women’s Center interim executive director. “They really oversee everything that we do here.”

Click here to view the guidelines and the application from Kittleman and Associates.

