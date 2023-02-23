Marquette hockey team prepare for playoffs downstate

Marquette hockey players warming up
Marquette hockey players warming up(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Redmen hockey team is preparing to head downstate for the playoffs. The team practicing Wednesday afternoon at Lakeview Arena.

Friday Marquette will face Manistee in the MHSAA regional semifinal being held in Alpena. Marquette has had a great year so far with a record of 17-6-2 while Manistee is 0-23 on the season.

Head Coach Doug Garrow says his team has done well this year and even though Manistee has not done well, the Redmen are ready for the challenge.

“They really struggled this year, they’re kind of a new program, I think they’re 0-23 so they haven’t had much success this year but you never know in the playoffs, anybody can beat anybody and we’ve got to be ready to play that game and make sure we just take care of business,” Garrow said.

“You’ve got to respect your opponent every time you see upsets happen all the time so we’re not going to take any team lightly coming into the playoffs,” said Redmen Captain Joe DeMattia.

Marquette faces Manistee Friday, that game is set for 6 p.m.

