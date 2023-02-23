Marquette Alger Resolution Center to host Harry Potter-themed ‘Yule Ball’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alger Resolution Center is throwing the Harry Potter-themed ‘Yule Ball’ yet again.

Taking place at Barrel + Beam, AKA the ‘Leaky Cauldron,’ there will be Harry Potter-themed booths, trivia, dancing and even a locally sourced ‘Honeydukes’ candy shop provided by Donckers.

COVID-19 stopped the Yule Ball after its first go in 2019, after which, MARS board members said the community is itching to get out their wands once again.

The Yule Ball will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 24 at Barrel + Beam.

To purchase your ticket, go to the Marquette Alger Resolution Service Facebook page.

Proceeds will go back into the Marquette Alger Resolution Service so they can continue to help those who can’t pay for their services.

