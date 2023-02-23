How to make your headshots stand out

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Headshots are not just for a model’s portfolio. Many businesses and universities now require a headshot on applications.

Plus, a good headshot can help you stand apart on Linked In or other professional social media accounts.

Marquette-based photographer Daniele Carol visits the Upper Michigan Today studio to help you prepare for your next headshot session and to help you pick out your best photo from a lineup.

But first, stories of the day.

Meteorologist Jennifer Perez joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon for a weather update.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez says the bulk of the snowfall will happen Thursday morning into the afternoon but will linger through the weekend.

Now, back to headshots.

Take a look at examples of bad headshots, keeping in mind that they could be good photos.

Daniele Carol explains what makes them less than ideal and what she would recommend doing differently for professional purposes.

Photographer Daniele Carol shares bad headshot examples and explains how they could be better.

Lighting, poses, angles, and minor details like hair or jewelry can make the difference between a poor headshot and one that’ll make you confident enough to finally hit “submit” on that dream job application!

Photographer Daniele Carol shares examples of bad headshots and explains what makes them bad.

And finally, take a look at Elizabeth and Tia’s shiny new headshots!

You can book yours for the month of March for $99 with Daniele Carol by emailing her at danielecarol.info@gmail.com or by calling (906) 250-1337.

Take a look at good headshot examples and how to book your mini session with Photographer Daniele Carol.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.