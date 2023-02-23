How to make your headshots stand out
Photographer Daniele Carol shows you the difference between good and bad headshots
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Headshots are not just for a model’s portfolio. Many businesses and universities now require a headshot on applications.
Plus, a good headshot can help you stand apart on Linked In or other professional social media accounts.
Marquette-based photographer Daniele Carol visits the Upper Michigan Today studio to help you prepare for your next headshot session and to help you pick out your best photo from a lineup.
Take a look at examples of bad headshots, keeping in mind that they could be good photos.
Daniele Carol explains what makes them less than ideal and what she would recommend doing differently for professional purposes.
Lighting, poses, angles, and minor details like hair or jewelry can make the difference between a poor headshot and one that’ll make you confident enough to finally hit “submit” on that dream job application!
And finally, take a look at Elizabeth and Tia’s shiny new headshots!
You can book yours for the month of March for $99 with Daniele Carol by emailing her at danielecarol.info@gmail.com or by calling (906) 250-1337.
