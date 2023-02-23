Former West Iron County teacher arrested for delivery of marijuana to a minor

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A former West Iron County teacher was arraigned on Wednesday in Iron County District Court for delivery of marijuana to a minor.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Serbentas was arrested on February 21 and charged with one count of Controlled Substance-Delivery to Minor-Marijuana.

West Iron County Schools Superintendent Kevin Schmutzler said in a statement to TV6, “Mr Serbentas resigned from all employment with WICS on January 4, 2023. I’m confident that our sheriff department’s investigation is thorough, and that justice will be served in the upcoming court proceedings.”

In January, TV6 reported that a West Iron County School teacher had resigned following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct.

At a school board meeting in January, West Iron County School Resource Officer Doug Weesner told TV6 that allegations of inappropriate messages sent between a male teacher and a female student were reported to the school district.

Joseph Serbentas is scheduled to be back in court on March 6 for a Probable Cause Conference.

