Fluffy snow brings rare ‘powder’ day to Pine Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday’s snowfall provided a fluffy cushion for skiers and snowboarders on Pine Mountain. Staff said over the last two days, the resort has received about a foot of snow.

“This completely opens up the entire hill for us, especially in those backcountry areas that we don’t necessarily make snow for,” said Brock Verdegan, Pine Mountain Director of Ski & Golf services.

The resort put its snow guns away for the season last week and will rely on mother nature going forward. Days like Thursday provide a unique “powder” day for riders. The runs were not heavily used, so there was a large cushion if you fell.

“We can’t really get hurt as much because there isn’t any ice. We can do flips and stuff and not feel it as much if you fall,” said Bradley Richtig, Kingsford resident.

Richtig and his friends took advantage of the new snowboard park pine mountain opened last weekend. Verdegan said most riders Thursday were local season pass holders, but several families were on the hill visiting.

Viktor Arnarsson and his family are here from Belgium to see relatives. Arnarsson said this was the first time he snowboarded on real snow since he was five. In Belgium, he visits many indoor hills.

“It’s harder than inside snow because not a lot of people have packed it down,” Arnarsson said.

Arnarsson said he enjoyed the new challenge of participating in a powder day. The Iceland native will travel home to Belgium next week.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.