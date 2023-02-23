Feeding America distributing in Luce County Thursday

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will hold a distribution event in Luce County on Thursday.

It will be located at the GCCP Dunlap Center, on M-123 in Newberry. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. eastern time.

Anyone who will be picking up food should stay in their vehicle, as the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-thru event.

