Feeding America distributing in Luce County Thursday

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will hold a distribution event in Luce County on Thursday.

It will be located at the GCCP Dunlap Center, on M-123 in Newberry. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. eastern time.

Anyone who will be picking up food should stay in their vehicle, as the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-thru event.

