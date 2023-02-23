CopperDog 150 organizers talk volunteers and trail conditions before event

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - With just over a week remaining, the organizers of the CopperDog 150 are making their final preparations for the weekend-long event.

According to the event’s Trail Director and Trail Boss Tony Shepeard, he and his team have their plan in place for preparing the race routes.

“We’ll be setting up our signs next Thursday,” said Shepeard. “I go out the day ahead of the race and I get the signs all in place, usually run the trails another time. And Friday morning, we also go out and do a double-check before the mushers meeting, so I can come in and let the mushers know race day conditions.”

According to Shepeard, the recent weather has been a big plus, providing plenty of snow to groom the trails for the races.

He also adds that mushers will take on two unique locations.

“I believe it was 2014 the last time we ran over Brockway Mt., which we’re planning on doing that again this year,” continued Shepeard. “And we’re also adding the Hoar Lake Loop outside of Copper Harbor, which typically isn’t a groomed snowmobile trail. The Keweenaw Trail Service is grooming it for us for the race.”

Due to the additional race this year there are even more mushers than usual.

Each race can have a maximum of 20 mushers, with registrations closing on Feb. 28.

“There currently are 69 mushers between all races, so the 30 and the 15 are full,” said CopperDog 150 Volunteer Director and Musher Liaison Krissy Tepsa. “The 150 has 3 openings, and the 80 has 8 current openings.”

The organizers are still looking for additional volunteers for several positions, especially on Friday.

Tepsa notes that over 50% of all volunteers come from downstate and from other states.

“We still need volunteers for fence set-up and tear-down on Friday, and then some crossing positions,” added Tepsa.

The CopperDog 150 kicks off next Friday, with the opening ceremony for the event starting at 6 p.m.

For more information and for how to sign up to volunteer, go to the event’s website by clicking here.

