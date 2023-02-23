Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - An Ann Arbor police officer received assistance clearing a road Wednesday night from a surprise helper: University of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh.

According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, officer Howard Cooper was removing a large tree blocking the road near the intersection of Devonshire and Londonderry roads at about 8 p.m. when a van pulled up. The van’s driver was Harbaugh, who offered to help clear the road. Cooper gave Harbaugh a pair of work gloves and the two worked to remove the entire tree to clear a lane for traffic to pass.

Police bodycam footage can be seen in the video player above.

The Ann Arbor Police Department expressed their gratitude to the Wolverines Coach on social media, where they called him a valued member of the Ann Arbor community for helping Cooper.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
One section of an east-bound lane of US-41 is closed for a crash.
All lanes of US-41 in Marquette Township back open following minor crash
Former West Iron County teacher arrested for delivery of marijuana to a minor
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
snow
WINTER STORM: Widespread snow continues with travel concerns

Latest News

The new ACUH track is available on all streaming platforms
UMT Episode 234, Part 3 - Adam Carpenter & Blaine McQuinn play 'Gonna Be Alright'
UMT Episode 234, Part 2 - The inspiration behind ACUH's newest single, 'Gonna Be Alright'
UMT Episode 234, Part 2 - The inspiration behind ACUH's newest single, 'Gonna Be Alright'
Steve fills in Elizabeth on life after retirement
UMT Episode 234, Part 1 - Steve Asplund stops by to chat life after retirement
Marquette Symphony Orchestra soloist
Tickets still available for Saturday's Marquette Symphony Orchestra concert
KSO world premiere
Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra concert to include world premiere on Saturday