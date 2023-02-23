Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - An Ann Arbor police officer received assistance clearing a road Wednesday night from a surprise helper: University of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh.

According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, officer Howard Cooper was removing a large tree blocking the road near the intersection of Devonshire and Londonderry roads at about 8 p.m. when a van pulled up. The van’s driver was Harbaugh, who offered to help clear the road. Cooper gave Harbaugh a pair of work gloves and the two worked to remove the entire tree to clear a lane for traffic to pass.

Police bodycam footage can be seen in the video player above.

The Ann Arbor Police Department expressed their gratitude to the Wolverines Coach on social media, where they called him a valued member of the Ann Arbor community for helping Cooper.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.