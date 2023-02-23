30th Outhouse Classic returns this Saturday

TRENARY, Mich. (WLUC) - A staple event in the U.P. is once again returning this weekend in Alger County.

The 30th annual Trenary Outhouse Classic is taking place this Saturday. Participants put homemade outhouses on skis and two runners push them down the track.

The theme for this year’s race is ‘Get buck wild at da turdieth ever’ race. Organizers for the event say this year will be one to remember.

“My favorite part is after I get everything situated with vendors and we start the parade and walk down the track is to look at and see how many people are here,” Trenary Outhouse Classic President Naomi Cady said. “Throwing the toilet paper that is my favorite, you wouldn’t believe how many people just want the toilet paper.”

Registration for the Trenary Outhouse Classic starts Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. All racers must be registered by 1 p.m. And the races begin at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.