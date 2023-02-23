1 MSU student discharged from hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police and Public Safety announced on social media Thursday that one student victim of the shooting was discharged from the hospital.

The student’s condition was updated by Sparrow Health. The student had previously been listed in serious condition.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students:



• 1 student is in fair condition



• 2 students are in serious condition, but stable



• 1 student remains in critical condition



• 1 student has been discharged home (previously serious) pic.twitter.com/gs4uFrkmMb — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 23, 2023

Four students are still hospitalized, one in fair condition, two students are in serious condition, one remains in critical condition according to Sparrow Health.

