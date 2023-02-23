1 MSU student discharged from hospital

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police and Public Safety announced on social media Thursday that one student victim of the shooting was discharged from the hospital.

The student’s condition was updated by Sparrow Health. The student had previously been listed in serious condition.

Four students are still hospitalized, one in fair condition, two students are in serious condition, one remains in critical condition according to Sparrow Health.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU student Carson Needham was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.
NMU sophomore killed in head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County
Generic photo of ice rescue
Update: Names released of two men who fell through ice on Keweenaw Bay
winter storm
A winter storm moves in tonight
Third Coast Pizzeria to sponsor a benefit for the family of Carson Needham
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Federal Court grants AG Nessel request to have Court of Appeals consider sending Line 5 challenge back to state court

Latest News

Ukraine Flag
Upper Michigan residents continue to support Ukraine one year later
Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
Ryan Report 01152023
Ryan Report 01152023
UMT hosts attempt to paint a sunset
Paint a picture with MK