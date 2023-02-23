1 lane of traffic on US-41 in Marquette Township blocked by crash

One section of an east-bound lane of US-41 is closed for a crash.
One section of an east-bound lane of US-41 is closed for a crash.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One east-bound lane of traffic on US 41 in Marquette Township is blocked Thursday afternoon due to a crash.

Emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on US-41 at Northwoods Road around 2 p.m. Thursday.

A TV6 reporter on scene said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. They also said emergency vehicles were blocking traffic in the outside east-bound lane of US-41 as they responded.

The Marquette County Sheriff, Michigan State Police, and Marquette Township Fire were on scene.

There is no further information available at this time. We will update this story as more becomes available.

